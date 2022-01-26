Blue Hat's Xunpusen Technology launches integrated content delivery platform
Jan. 26, 2022 9:27 AM ETFujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology's (NASDAQ:BHAT) subsidiary Xunpusen Technology has launched its own integrated content delivery network platform.
- Xunpusen's integrated CDN platform combines the resources of three major cloud providers in China, all of whom are Xunpusen partners.
- "With three of the leading cloud service providers in China supporting our new integrated CDN platform, we are optimistic about the growth prospects of Xunpusen's overall business and look forward to better serving a growing base of B2B customers as their trusted CDN partner," says Xiaodong Chen, CEO of Blue Hat.
- Stock is up 2.6% in premarket trading.
