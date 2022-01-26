Piper Sandler makes bull case for global refining - PBF up, MPC down
- Piper notes that a multi-year bull market in oil requires sustained demand growth for oil products; given low oil product inventory levels, accelerated capacity reductions, and sustained demand, Piper thinks there should be a multi-year bull market in refining.
- Piper upgrades high-cost, bad-balance-sheet PBF (NYSE:PBF) to buy given the Company's leverage to improving refining fundamentals; Marathon (NYSE:MPC) is lowered to hold, as valuation and refining leverage is relatively low when compared to peers.
- Top picks remain Phillips (NYSE:PSX) and Holly (NYSE:HFC).
- As it relates to capacity reductions, it's worth looking at the Phillips Rodeo refinery in San Francisco--as an oil refinery the asset can produce ~120kb/d of gasoline, diesel, jet and other oil products; the company is converting the refinery to a bio-diesel plant that will produce ~50kb/d of bio-fuel--the bio-fuel benefits from significant subsidy (rins, carbon credits, etc.) allowing Phillips to generate a strong return on the project, but the conversion reduces refined product supply by half, supporting oil product margins for Phillip's neighboring Carson and Wilmington refineries.
- Multiply this effect across Martinez, Dickinson, Cheyenne, Artesia, Wynnewood and other oil refineries--all biofuel conversions announced in recent years--and the result is a very tight domestic refining market.
- Given Piper's view of strong oil and strong refining markets, integrated names like Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) stand to benefit as the global economy emerges from the pandemic.
- With Valero's (NYSE:VLO) refining indicator margins at multi-year highs, even as international travel demand remains meaningfully curtailed, the market will focus on any indication of a super-cycle in refining coming out of the pandemic.