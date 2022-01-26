Belfrics, subsidiary of Life Clips launches Channel Partner Program
Jan. 26, 2022 Life Clips, Inc. (LCLP)
- Life Clips (OTCPK:LCLP) launches Channel Partner Program to develop relationships and nurture strategic partners throughout India.
- Belfrics, subsidiary of Life Clips signed an agreement with Maharastra Information Technology Support Centre (or MITSC) to market BelfricsBT technology products to businesses based on BelfricsBT blockchain technology portfolio in the state of Maharastra, India.
- Robert Grinberg, CEO, said, “Contracts with the Indian government will generate tremendous revenue for Belfrics while simplifying many issues the government currently faces. Relationships are very important in India, and MITSC brings an already established level of trust to the playing field. We will continue to support BelfricsBT and its partners as the business expands.”