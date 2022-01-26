ARKK & KWEB have imposter leveraged ETFs on the way from AXS Investments
Jan. 26, 2022
- Popular exchange traded funds ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) have imposter leveraged funds filed for by AXS Investments.
- The two ETFs filed for with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are the AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) and AXS Short China Internet ETF (SWEB).
- TARK is a leveraged exchange traded fund that aims to provide investors two times the performance of the ARK Innovation ETF.
- On the other hand, SWEB seeks to track an investment objective that is inverse to the performance of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF.
- Both ARKK and KWEB have become popular investment vehicles for investors as many individuals have polarizing views of both.
- ARKK has come crashing down from its all-time trading highs, and TARK will offer investors a bullish angle for contrarian investors who believe the innovative fund is oversold.
- KWEB has also come crashing down, and the inverse fund SWEB can provide an opportunity to play the other side.
- Year-to-date price action: ARKK -26.2% and KWEB -1.7%.
- AXS Investments is not the first issuer to capitalize on a copycat ETF of ARKK or KWEB. The Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) is a fund for investors that provides a contrarian viewpoint to the popular ARKK.