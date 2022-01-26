Hepion's rencofilstat combo reduces tumor growth in nonclinical liver cancer study

Jan. 26, 2022 9:34 AM ETHepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Doctor doing research in lab during COVID-19

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) said the results of a nonclinical research study showed that its drug candidate, rencofilstat (CRV431) decreased liver tumor growth and extended mouse survival when combined with an anti-PD1 antibody, an immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI).
  • The company said the effects were seen in fatty livers, which may be associated with lower anti-PD1 efficacy inhepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), suggesting that rencofilstat may increase the treatment potential of anti-PD1 therapy in human liver cancer.
  • The study was conducted by Fibrofind Ltd (Newcastle, U.K.) in collaboration with Professor Derek Mann, dean of research, and innovation at Newcastle University.
  • The company said neither rencofilstat nor anti-PD1 administered alone altered the size of tumors at day 28.
  • However, combination treatment of rencofilstat plus anti-PD1 decreased tumor size by 69% at day 28 and increased median mouse survival time by 26%compared to vehicle treatment.
  • HEPA +2.0% premarket to $1.02
