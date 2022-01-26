Peloton Interactive gains after Baird sticks with bullish view
Jan. 26, 2022 9:38 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Baird sticks with an Outperform rating on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) even as it drops its price target to $40 from $70.
- The biggest takeaway from the firm is that PTON has the potential to transition to balanced growth model and smmoth out its supply issues.
- "Despite a potentially sizable cut to F2022E guidance and ongoing balance sheet constraints, we still see substantially higher potential value for the subscription business assuming management can reinforce confidence in PTON’s ability to transition to a balanced/profitable growth model."
- Shares of PTON are up 3.55% to $27.47 vs. the 52-week range of $23.25 to $157.83.
- Seeking Alpha author Luke Emerson offered up a positive spin on Peloton's upside yesterday.