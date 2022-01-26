Peloton Interactive gains after Baird sticks with bullish view

Jan. 26, 2022 9:38 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments

Peloton Pauses Production Of Its Bike As Demand Decreases

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

  • Baird sticks with an Outperform rating on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) even as it drops its price target to $40 from $70.
  • The biggest takeaway from the firm is that PTON has the potential to transition to balanced growth model and smmoth out its supply issues.
  • "Despite a potentially sizable cut to F2022E guidance and ongoing balance sheet constraints, we still see substantially higher potential value for the subscription business assuming management can reinforce confidence in PTON’s ability to transition to a balanced/profitable growth model."
  • Shares of PTON are up 3.55% to $27.47 vs. the 52-week range of $23.25 to $157.83.
  • Seeking Alpha author Luke Emerson offered up a positive spin on Peloton's upside yesterday.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.