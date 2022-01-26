Brookfield Asset Management cut to Neutral at Citi on lopsided risk/reward
Jan. 26, 2022 9:48 AM ETBrookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Citi analyst William Katz downgrades Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) to Neutral from Buy as the stock is already elevated by 40% Y/Y.
- The call comes after the analyst's "comprehensive model rebuild to align both new segment reporting and shift from FFO to DE," and "refining key absolute and relative valuation assumptions," he writes in a note to clients.
- Following a rough start this year for equities, and private equity stocks in particular, BAM is down nearly 11% YTD, and "we see more attractive risk/reward elsewhere in the sector," Katz writes. Most of BAM's peers slide by least double-digit percentage points YTD as well.
- Citi's Neutral rating agrees with the Hold Quant Rating, with the poorest factor grades in Valuation and Growth, and diverges from the Buy Wall Street Analyst Rating (4 Strong Buy, 6 Buy, 3 Hold).
