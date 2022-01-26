Borqs Technologies jumps 9% as FY21 revenue expected to increase by 30%

Jan. 26, 2022 9:48 AM ETBorqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) jumps 9.43% as FY21 revenue expected between $31M to $35M (+30% Y/Y), 85% of revenues generated from US, European, and Indian customers.
  • The company anticipates significant revenue growth for FY22 from both its core operations, that expects to generate between $45M and $55M in revenue, and its recently acquired business Holu Hou Energy LLC , which expects to contribute between $40M to $50M in contract value in 2022, its first full year of financial consolidation with the company.

  • The company currently employs approximately 300 staff worldwide, with 73% in India, 7% in the US, and 20% in China and other markets and anticipates expanding staffing in the US in 2022 as it capitalizes on new opportunities to expand its energy storage solutions in the US.

