Bionano says study suggests OGM-NGS combo better at evaluating myeloid tumors
Jan. 26, 2022 9:49 AM ETBionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bionano Genomics (BNGO +2.7%) said a study evaluated the performance and clinical utility of combining OGM and a 523-gene next-generation sequencing (NGS) panel for evaluation of myeloid tumors and compared it to standard cytogenetic methods (karyotyping and fluorescence in situ hybridization - FISH) and a 54-gene NGS panel.
- This company said the study showed superior performance as compared to standard methods.
- This company noted that the study is the first published example where the combination of workflows was applied in the context of myeloid cancers, and demonstrated higher sensitivity, resolution, accuracy and ability to reveal cryptic and clinically relevant novel variants in myeloid cancers as compared to standard methods.