Latham Group expands to Loyalist Township in Canada
Jan. 26, 2022 9:49 AM ETLatham Group, Inc. (SWIM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Latham Group (SWIM +1.9%) has announced the company is expanding its facilities to Loyalist Township in Ontario, Canada, in west of Kingston with a 148-acre fiberglass manufacturing plant.
- With the new facility, Latham will be able to serve markets in both the eastern half of Canada, as well as the northeast and upper Midwest of the United States, producing pools for the company’s fiberglass brands including Latham and Narellan Pools.
- “Economic development is a priority for the County of Lennox and Addington, and we believe this project will benefit the residents of Loyalist Township.” said Scott Rajeski, President and CEO.