Yeti Holdings rallies after Credit Suisse calls it a top consumer products pick

Credit Suisse singles out Yeti Holdings (NYSE:YETI) as its new top pick in the consumer products sector.

Analyst Kaumil Gajrawala says top-line momentum continues for YETI on further U.S. brand penetration, high repeat rates, a growing international business, consumer mobility and interest in the outdoors and new products.

"We think these factors can keep near-term growth at or above company’s algorithm (+15%). Despite inflation, margins are cushioned by a strong direct-to-consumer business," he notes.

The firm keeps an Outperform rating on YETI and price target of $100. Following the recent market selling pressure, YETI is trading below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.