Yeti Holdings rallies after Credit Suisse calls it a top consumer products pick

Jan. 26, 2022 9:55 AM ETYETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Credit Suisse singles out Yeti Holdings (NYSE:YETI) as its new top pick in the consumer products sector.

Analyst Kaumil Gajrawala says top-line momentum continues for YETI on further U.S. brand penetration, high repeat rates, a growing international business, consumer mobility and interest in the outdoors and new products.

"We think these factors can keep near-term growth at or above company’s algorithm (+15%). Despite inflation, margins are cushioned by a strong direct-to-consumer business," he notes.

The firm keeps an Outperform rating on YETI and price target of $100. Following the recent market selling pressure, YETI is trading below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

