Mercury Systems sale prospects may have dimmed after FTC block of Aerojet sale
Jan. 26, 2022
- A Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) potential sale to a defense prime is unlikely after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued to block Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) planned purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD), according to Canaccord.
- "This lawsuit likely signals that the FTC under its current leadership would promptly crush any attempt to sell Mercury Systems (MRCY) to a defense prime," Canaccord analyst Austin Moeller wrote in a note yesterday.
- Activist investors including Starboard Value and Jana Partners have recently disclosed stakes in Mercury Systems and are pushing the company to put itself up for sale. In response to the activist, Mercury adopted a poison pill, which Starboard is asking the company to eliminate.
- Canaccord said the activists would likely "encounter the path of least resistance" by trying to sell Mercury (MRCY) to another "merchant" supplier or private equity firm. The activists could also push for the sale of some of MRCY's non-core assets.
- "Given the widespread use of Mercury’s electronic components across a vast swath of aircraft, drone, missile and EW programs managed by the primes, getting a sale of Mercury to a major contractor into the end zone would be challenging to say the least,'' Moeller, who has a hold rating and $60 PT on MRCY wrote.
- The Canaccord comments also come after Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) CEO Grey Hayes said in the wake of the Aerojet (AJRD) news that further consolidation in the defense sector is unlikely at this point in time.
- Mercury Systems shares are up 1.3% after dropping 4.3% yesterday.
