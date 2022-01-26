State Street Investor Confidence Index gains 4.5 points in January
Jan. 26, 2022 10:03 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- State Street Investor Confidence Index: 89.3 in January vs. 84.8 in December (revised from 85.6).
- North America ICI to 93.6, down 1.4 points.
- Asian ICI to 97.1, up 1.7 points.
- European ICI to 85.3, up 18.2 points.
- “Investors continued to shy away from risk assets in January as the global ICI continued to hover close to its weakest reading in over a year,” says Rajeev Bhargava, head of Investor Behavior Research, State Street Associates. “Sentiment within the US remained subdued as an increasingly hawkish stance from the Fed, rising Covid infection rates locally due to the Omicron variant, and a disappointing start to earning season likely led to a continued reassessment of allocations away from higher beta assets."