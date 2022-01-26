JinkoSolar pops 8% after listing in Shanghai - China listing worth 4x US listing
Jan. 26, 2022 10:06 AM ETJKSBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor3 Comments
- With shares down ~30% from recent highs late last year, JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) is up 8% this morning after the company listed its principal operating subsidiary, Jiangxi Jinko, on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
- Shares of the subsidiary traded up 111% on the day to close at 10.55 RMB; post IPO Jinko retains 58% of the shares of its subsidiary.
- With 10.0b shares outstanding, and with shares trading at 10.55 RMB, the market cap of the subsidiary is ~105b RMB or ~16b USD -- JinkoSolar retaining 58% of the subsidiary owns ~$9.3b of stock in Jiangxi Jinko.
- Jinko's own market cap is ~2.0b, indicating that the Company owns stock in Jiangxi Jinko worth ~4x more than JinkoSolar's current market cap.