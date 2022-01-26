JinkoSolar pops 8% after listing in Shanghai - China listing worth 4x US listing

Jan. 26, 2022 10:06 AM ETJKSBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor3 Comments

Professional worker installing solar panels on the roof of a house.

Eloi_Omella/E+ via Getty Images

  • With shares down ~30% from recent highs late last year, JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) is up 8% this morning after the company listed its principal operating subsidiary, Jiangxi Jinko, on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
  • Shares of the subsidiary traded up 111% on the day to close at 10.55 RMB; post IPO Jinko retains 58% of the shares of its subsidiary.
  • With 10.0b shares outstanding, and with shares trading at 10.55 RMB, the market cap of the subsidiary is ~105b RMB or ~16b USD -- JinkoSolar retaining 58% of the subsidiary owns ~$9.3b of stock in Jiangxi Jinko.
  • Jinko's own market cap is ~2.0b, indicating that the Company owns stock in Jiangxi Jinko worth ~4x more than JinkoSolar's current market cap.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.