What to expect from Dow's Q4 earnings?
Jan. 26, 2022 10:10 AM ETDow Inc. (DOW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Dow (NYSE:DOW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.04 vs. $0.81 in Q420 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.29B (+33.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DOW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Dow swung to a profit in Q3, with revenues exceeding Wall Street estimates, driven by tight supply and demand dynamics across key value chains. CEO Jim Fitterling said: "We continue to see robust end-market demand that is expected to extend into 2022, coupled with near-term logistics constraints and low inventory levels across our value chains."
- The management had issued the following guidance for Q4 at the time:
- Fitterling also said in the subsequent earnings conference call that supply chain disruptions that have slowed chemical and resin exports will last into Q1 as demand strength for plastics continues. Supply and logistics bottlenecks exist "everywhere," particularly marine pack cargoes for export and product that moves by truck, according to the CEO.
- Most recently, the chemicals firm stated that Q4 EBITDA should come in $150M-$200M below consensus estimates, citing higher raw material costs and lower polyethylene and co-product pricing. CFO Howard Ungerleider said "Energy and feedstock costs had been elevated until last week, resulting in higher raw material costs in the quarter" and inflation and high freight rates will linger.
- A recent SA contributor analysis was strongly bullish of Dow, noting strength in chemicals and the company's outperformance of growth over value at unprecedented levels.