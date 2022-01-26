Einhorn's Greenlight discloses positions in Global Payments, Capri, Galapagos, ODP Corp.

Jan. 26, 2022 10:13 AM ETGalapagos NV (GLPG), CPRI, GPN, ODPGRBK, DNMR, TECK, RIVN, BHF, FUBO, AERBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments

WSOP No-Limit Texas Hold "em World Championship

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment

  • David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital disclosed positions in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and ODP Corp. (NASDAQ:ODP).
  • The new positions were revealed in the funds Q4 letter to investors, according to a copy of the letter seen by Seeking Alpha. Greenlight also exited stakes in exited AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) after seven years, and FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO).
  • Greenlight took a new "large" long position in Global Payments (GPN) and sees the market as overstating the threat to GPN and believes that "is is more likely that a disrupter will buy GPN for its scale, salesforce and relationships, that it is to outcompete GPN." Global Payments shares gained 1.6%.
  • The hedge fund sees "substantial upside" to shares of Capri (CPRI) as the marker re-rates the company as a diversified luxury brand owner. Greenlight started buying CPRI shares in February and added to position in May and December with an average entry price of $55.86.
  • Greenlight also likes ODP Corp. (ODP), formerly known as Office Depot, and began acquiring the shares in February. The fund sees a sum-of-the-parts valuation of $55/share as the company splits itself up.
  • Greenlight began acquiring shares of biotech firm Galapagos in Q4 at at avg. cost of EU47/share.
  • "The company has €73 per share net cash, the drug Jyseleca (approved to treat inflammatory disorders in the European Union and Japan), and a pipeline of other early-stage drugs," according to the letter. "Stripping out the cash pile, we believe Jyseleca and the pipeline combined are worth a lot more than their implied negative €2 billion valuation," according to the letter.
  • Greenlight Capital funds gained 18.9% in Q4 and advanced 11.9% in 2021. The five biggest winners during the quarter were Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF), Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK), Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), Tech Resources (NYSE:TECK) and a basket of "bubble" short stocks. The biggest detractors in the quarter were Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR), an equity index hedge and an undisclosed short position.
  • Also see, Sonos moves higher after Greenlight Capital adds to stake.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.