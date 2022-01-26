Einhorn's Greenlight discloses positions in Global Payments, Capri, Galapagos, ODP Corp.
- David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital disclosed positions in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and ODP Corp. (NASDAQ:ODP).
- The new positions were revealed in the funds Q4 letter to investors, according to a copy of the letter seen by Seeking Alpha. Greenlight also exited stakes in exited AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) after seven years, and FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO).
- Greenlight took a new "large" long position in Global Payments (GPN) and sees the market as overstating the threat to GPN and believes that "is is more likely that a disrupter will buy GPN for its scale, salesforce and relationships, that it is to outcompete GPN." Global Payments shares gained 1.6%.
- The hedge fund sees "substantial upside" to shares of Capri (CPRI) as the marker re-rates the company as a diversified luxury brand owner. Greenlight started buying CPRI shares in February and added to position in May and December with an average entry price of $55.86.
- Greenlight also likes ODP Corp. (ODP), formerly known as Office Depot, and began acquiring the shares in February. The fund sees a sum-of-the-parts valuation of $55/share as the company splits itself up.
- Greenlight began acquiring shares of biotech firm Galapagos in Q4 at at avg. cost of EU47/share.
- "The company has €73 per share net cash, the drug Jyseleca (approved to treat inflammatory disorders in the European Union and Japan), and a pipeline of other early-stage drugs," according to the letter. "Stripping out the cash pile, we believe Jyseleca and the pipeline combined are worth a lot more than their implied negative €2 billion valuation," according to the letter.
- Greenlight Capital funds gained 18.9% in Q4 and advanced 11.9% in 2021. The five biggest winners during the quarter were Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF), Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK), Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), Tech Resources (NYSE:TECK) and a basket of "bubble" short stocks. The biggest detractors in the quarter were Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR), an equity index hedge and an undisclosed short position.
