Freeport McMoRan pops after posting Q4 earnings topper
Jan. 26, 2022 10:13 AM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Freeport McMoRan (FCX +1.2%) opens higher after reporting mixed Q4 results, edging past earnings estimates while missing revenue expectations, and unveils plans to more than double its capital spending in 2022.
- Q4 net income jumped to $1.11B from $708M in the year-ago quarter, and revenue climbed 37% to $6.16B from ~$4.5B but below $6.48B analyst consensus.
- Q4 copper production climbed 19% Y/Y to 1.03B lbs., in line with expectations, and the average realized price surged 30% to $4.42/lb.; copper unit net cash costs rose less than 1% to $1.29/lb.
- Q4 gold production surged 48% Y/Y to 405K oz., at an average realized price of $1,808/oz.
- Freeport expects FY 2022 capital spending of $4.7B, including $2B for major mining projects, compared to the $2.1B total spent last year; excluding Indonesian smelter projects, the figure is estimated at $3.3B.
- "We have a clear strategy of being foremost in copper, our balance sheet is strong and the prospects for our business have never been brighter," Chairman and CEO Richard Adkerson said.
