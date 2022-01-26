The Bank of Canada removes it exceptional forward guidance on its policy interest rate in its latest policy decision, setting the stage for rate hikes, though no guidance was given on the timing. It's keeping its Canadian government bond holdings roughly constant.

Canada's central bank holds its target for overnight rate at the effective lower bound of 0.25% with the Bank Rate at 0.50% and the deposit rate at 0.25%.

The Bank of Canada said it expects that interest rates will need to increase, "with the timing and pace of these increases guided by the Bank's commitment to achieving the 2% inflation target."

"While COVID-19 continues to affect economic activity unevenly across sectors, the Governing Council judges that overall slack in the economy is absorbed, thus satisfying the condition outlined in the Bank’s forward guidance on its policy interest rate," the Bank of Canada's Governing Council said.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) rises 1.1%. and the Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXC) edges up 0.1%. The Canadian dollar weakens against the U.S. dollar since the announcement was made to C$1.2626 per US$ from C$1.2568 earlier Wednesday morning.

Regarding its balance sheet, the Bank of Canada will keep its holdings of Government of Canada bonds on its balance sheet "roughly constant at least until it begins to raise the policy interest rate. At that time, the Governing Council will consider exiting the reinvestment phase and reducing the size of its balance sheet by allowing roll-off of maturing" bonds, it said.

The central bank expects inflation to decline "reasonably quickly" as supply shortages diminish, to about 3% by year-end. Near-term inflation expectations have moved up, though longer-run expectations stay anchored on its 2% target, it said.

The Bank of Canada decision, signaling impending rate hikes, comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision, where investors will see how aggressive the U.S. central bank will be in its efforts to fight inflation. The Fed decision come at 2:00 PM ET.

