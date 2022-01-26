Green Hygienics nabs bulk wholesale purchase order for proprietary hemp protein product

Jan. 26, 2022 10:21 AM ETGreen Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Green Hygienics (OTCPK:GRYN -0.9%) entered into the U.S. plant-based food market with an initial purchase order for its proprietary hemp protein product from a established listed U.S. company.
  • As per a Bloomberg Intelligence report in August, the global plant protein market was valued at $29.4B in 2020 and is likely to exceed $162B by 2030 making it 7.7% of the global protein market.
  • "Our proprietary processing methods produce a significantly higher-quality product with between 70%-73% protein and very little oil content, making it much easier to work with as a food or supplement additive. The average protein found in the competition's product is between 50%-57% protein and chock full of residual oil," Green Hygienics Scientific Advisory Board Dan Claycamp commented.
