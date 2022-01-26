AT&T tops expectations with growth in wireless users, HBO subscribers
Jan. 26, 2022
- AT&T (T -1%) has topped earnings expectations and logged healthy growth in wireless subscribers and streaming entertainment from a revenue and user perspective.
- After early gains as the larger tech sector pulls off a rebound so far today, AT&T (as well as rival Verizon) has turned lower.
- Revenues fell 10% to $41 billion but were $550 million better than expected. And EPS of $0.78 beat an expected $0.75.
- Communications revenues rose 2.4% to $30.2 billion, with Mobility and Consumer Wireline gains more than offsetting a drop in Business Wireline. Mobility revenues rose 5.1% to $21.1 billion, with service revenues up 4.6% to $14.7 billion.
- Consumer wireline revenues rose 1.4% to $3.2 billion, while Business wireline fell 5.6% to $5.9 billion (the company cites some pull-forward from the pandemic demand as well as a strategic decision to de-emphasize noncore services).
- In Mobility, the company logged 1.285 million postpaid net subscriber additions; postpaid phone net adds came in at 884,000. Prepaid phone net adds were 24,000.
- Postpaid churn was up to 1.02% from a year-ago 0.94%; postpaid phone churn ticked up to 0.85% from 0.76%. And promotional discount amortization affected postpaid phone-only average revenue per user, down 0.7% to $54.06.
- At WarnerMedia, total revenues jumped 15.4% to $9.9 billion. The company logged global HBO/HBO Max subscribers of 73.8 million, up 13.1 million from the prior year. Of that, domestic subs rose 5.3 million to 46.8 million. Domestic ARPU in HBO was $11.15.
- For the full year, it's guiding to revenue growth in low single digits from 2021's $153.2 billion (excluding U.S. Video and Vrio), and it's forecasting EPS of $3.10-3.15. Gross capital investment is expected to come in in the $24 billion range, with capital expenditures of $20 billion, and free cash flow around $23 billion.
- WarnerMedia and Xandr are expected to contribute 2022 revenues of $37 billion-$39 billion, EBITDA of $6 billion-$7 billion, and free cash flow of about $3 billion.
- More focused forecasts will come at a virtual analyst event in the first half of March - ahead of closing its WarnerMedia-Discovery (DISCA -1.8%) deal, which it now expects in the second quarter.