Motorsport Games launches kart racing simulator KartKraft
Jan. 26, 2022 10:25 AM ETMotorsport Games Inc. (MSGM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Motorsport Games (MSGM -2.3%) announces official launch of KartKraft on Wednesday.
- Previously in ‘early access’ mode since November of 2018, this kart racing simulator will now be available to play on PC through the Steam store, released at a purchase price of $39.99.
- The company acquired the game IP, assets and code from original developer Black Delta in March of 2021. Key members from Black Delta, including Founder Zach Griffin, joined Motorsport Games to form its new Australia-based studio on developing the game to get it ready for its full launch.
- "The Motorsport Games team is excited to finally launch KartKraft in full, bringing more top-tier features than ever to the most highly-acclaimed karting simulator on the market," says Motorsport Games CEO Dmitry Kozko.
