EU commercial vehicle sales fell 8.4% in December
- New commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union fell 8.4% to 155,963 units in December, followed by 14.7% decline in November.
- This marks the six consecutive months of decline mainly due to a drop in new van sales.
- Van segment’s double-digit drop weighed heavily on the overall result, as vans accounted for over 80% of total commercial vehicle sales in the European Union.
- The region’s four major markets all posted drops, with the sharpest seen in Spain -31.9%.
- For FY2021, commercial vehicle registrations up 9.6% to 1.88M units.
- With the exception of 2.8% decline in Spain, all major EU markets posted growth last year. Italy saw the highest percentage gain +15.5% followed by France +7.8%, while registrations increased by only a modest 0.6% in Germany.
- New light commercial vehicles registrations fell 12.8% to 126,794 units for the month but for the year 1.6M light commercial vehicles were registered across the EU with Y/Y growth of 8.5%.
- New heavy commercial vehicles registrations rose 23.5% to 20,784 units.
- Registrations of new medium and heavy commercial vehicles grew 19.1% to 25,314 units.
- Registrations of new medium and heavy buses & coaches grew 6.8% to 3.855 units for the month. Double-digit increases were recorded in three of the region’s four key markets: Italy +40.7%, France +38.7% and Germany +26.6% whereas Spain suffered a significant decline -36.4% during the last month of the year.
- Twelve months commercial vehicle registration trend:
- Sector Watch: Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), Ford (NYSE:F), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Honda (NYSE:HMC), Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF), Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF), Aston Martin Lagonda (OTCPK:AMGDF), Reanult (OTC:RNSDF).