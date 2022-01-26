EU commercial vehicle sales fell 8.4% in December

  • New commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union fell 8.4% to 155,963 units in December, followed by 14.7% decline in November.
  • This marks the six consecutive months of decline mainly due to a drop in new van sales.
  • Van segment’s double-digit drop weighed heavily on the overall result, as vans accounted for over 80% of total commercial vehicle sales in the European Union.
  • The region’s four major markets all posted drops, with the sharpest seen in Spain -31.9%.
  • For FY2021, commercial vehicle registrations up 9.6% to 1.88M units.
  • With the exception of 2.8% decline in Spain, all major EU markets posted growth last year. Italy saw the highest percentage gain +15.5% followed by France +7.8%, while registrations increased by only a modest 0.6% in Germany.
  • New light commercial vehicles registrations fell 12.8% to 126,794 units for the month but for the year 1.6M light commercial vehicles were registered across the EU with Y/Y growth of 8.5%.
  • New heavy commercial vehicles registrations rose 23.5% to 20,784 units.
  • Registrations of new medium and heavy commercial vehicles grew 19.1% to 25,314 units.
  • Registrations of new medium and heavy buses & coaches grew 6.8% to 3.855 units for the month. Double-digit increases were recorded in three of the region’s four key markets: Italy +40.7%, France +38.7% and Germany +26.6% whereas Spain suffered a significant decline -36.4% during the last month of the year.
  • Twelve months commercial vehicle registration trend:
