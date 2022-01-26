Honeywell invests in RapidSOS
Jan. 26, 2022 10:31 AM ETHoneywell International Inc. (HON)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) has made a strategic investment in RapidSOS, an emergency response data platform which is utilized by more than 5,200 emergency communications centers (ECCs) worldwide.
- The companies have also agreed to technology integrations that will further modernize and digitize the public safety communications process.
- As a result, the Honeywell Connected Life Safety System (CLSS) will link to the RapidSOS platform to provide faster, more accurate communications with emergency centers. The integration will enable RapidSOS technology to securely transmit detailed data about the emergency, such as the type of hazard, severity, and location within the impacted building to emergency response centers.
- UBS recently raised HON to Buy on hopes of a recovery in global air travel after the pandemic
- However, Credit Suisse downgraded Honeywell's stock to neutral, mostly on aerospace concerns.