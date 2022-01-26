Santo Blockchain Labs development of crypto ATM white label code name AMAZONIA
Jan. 26, 2022 10:35 AM ETSanto Mining Corp. (SANP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Santo Mining (OTCPK:SANP +5.9%), d.b.a. Santo Blockchain Labs has announced the development of the company's backend white label software solution for the crypto automated teller machines, code name "AMAZONIA™".
- The corporate strategy is to provide a white label solution to franchise the crypto ATMs, with the marketing brand of any businesses, and or independent operators in Latin America and the Caribbean.
- The Company will be updating corporate strategy of AMAZONIA™ in the days and weeks to come.
- Mr. Yglesias will provide a videocast via the official corporate twitter account a corporate update on Friday 28th of Jan. at 11:00 EST.