Putin tells Russia's finance ministry and central bank to iron out crypto differences
Jan. 26, 2022 10:37 AM ET
- Russian President Vladimir Putin asks the country's central bank and its Finance Ministry to talk over cryptocurrency regulation and come to an agreement as soon as possible, Bloomberg reports.
- The nation's advantages in the sector, particularly in mining include its electric energy surplus and educated specialists, Putin tells the government before a meeting.
- Cryptocurrencies are mostly trading higher. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rises 3.6% to ~$37.9K; ether (ETH-USD) gains 7.9% to $2.61K; solana (SOL-USD) +6.9%; Cardano (ADA-USD) +7.5%.
