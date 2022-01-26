Putin tells Russia's finance ministry and central bank to iron out crypto differences

Bitcoin stack with Russia flag in the background

btgbtg/iStock via Getty Images

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin asks the country's central bank and its Finance Ministry to talk over cryptocurrency regulation and come to an agreement as soon as possible, Bloomberg reports.
  • The nation's advantages in the sector, particularly in mining include its electric energy surplus and educated specialists, Putin tells the government before a meeting.
  • Cryptocurrencies are mostly trading higher. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rises 3.6% to ~$37.9K; ether (ETH-USD) gains 7.9% to $2.61K; solana (SOL-USD) +6.9%; Cardano (ADA-USD) +7.5%.
  • Earlier, Shibnobi (SHINJA-USD) tokens jump 45% ahead of debut on five crypto platforms.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.