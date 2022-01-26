Comcast Q4 2021 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Jan. 26, 2022 10:37 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+32.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $29.64B (+7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMCSA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 12 downward.
- Shares of CMCSA were down 1.03% in last quarter despite Q3 earnings beat.
- Earlier this month, Comcast (CMCSA) said it tested a "first-of-its-kind" 10G modem with upload and download speeds of 4 gigabytes per second.
- Recently, the company confirmed that its NBCUniversal arm was planning on shutting down its sports cable channel, NBC Sports Network, by the end of 2021. NBC will transfer its sports media rights, including the National Hockey League, to USA Network (also a subsidiary of NBCUniversal).
- Most recently, RBC Capital Analyst Steven Cahall upgraded the stock to outperform, from sector perform, noting the recent sell-off is overdone.
- Stock's performance against its peers over the last one year:
- Recent Very Bullish analysis from our contributor: Comcast Remains A Contrarian Strong Buy.