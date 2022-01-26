Glencore's Viterra to buy Gavilon's U.S. grain business in $1.1B deal

Glencore Company Headquarters in Zug/Baar (Switzerland)

thamerpic/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) Viterra crop trading business agrees to acquire Gavilon's U.S. grain business from Japanese trading house Marubeni for $1.13B plus working capital, Financial Times reports.
  • The deal fills an important geographical gap in Glencore's operations, which are currently focused on Canada, Australia and South America, and could pave the way for an IPO of the business as the industry posts strong profits.
  • "Viterra is now present in all major agricultural origination regions of the world," Glencore CEO Gary Nagle says.
  • At an investor update last month, Nagle said Glencore was working closely with Viterra to "unlock" value, sparking speculation that Glencore could sell down its stake in an IPO.
  • Privately held crop giant Cargill reported the biggest profit in its history last year, and Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares trade at a 52-week high after reporting better than forecast Q4 results.
