First Trust Advisors grows its thematic base with a streaming and gaming ETF

Flying gamer gears like keyboard, joystick, headphones, VR glasses, microphone

Vasil_Onyskiv/iStock via Getty Images

  • First Trust Advisors bolsters their thematic ETF lineup to 26 funds with the First Trust S-Network Streaming and Gaming ETF (BNGE) launch.
  • BNGE provides exposure to stocks involved in online gaming and content services, streaming companies, and businesses that enable remote users to access online content, publish online content as well as other similar areas of business.
  • The fund uses an indexing investment approach and attempts to replicate the performance of the S-Network Streaming & Gaming Index.
  • Ryan Issakainen, Senior Vice President, ETF Strategist at First Trust, explained that BNGE will provide investment professionals with the ability to gain exposure to a specialized fund that is only at the beginning of its lifecycle. As the space matures and the next generation of consumers gains more buying power, First Trust believes the streaming and gaming space will accelerate.
  • BNGE also comes to market on the New York Stock Exchange, has 45 holdings which are led by Activation Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) at 6.11%, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) at 4.96%, and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) at 4.96, and has an expense ratio of 0.70%.
  • First Trust also tweaked two other ETFs in its lineup. See more information.
