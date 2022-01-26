MarketAxess stock falls after Q4 operating margin slips, costs rise

Jan. 26, 2022

stock market index and graph for technology business blue white banner background

Getty Images

  • MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) stock falls as much as 5% following worse-than-expected Q4 earnings that are highlighted by a lower operating margin as expenses rise.
  • Q4 EPS of $1.37 misses the $1.43 consensus and dips from $1.91 in the same period a year ago.
  • Looking forward, the company sees expenses at $385.0M-415.0M in 2022, up from $361.7M in the prior year.
  • Q4 revenues of $165.1M slightly beats the $164.04M consensus and drifts lower from $171.3M in Q4 2020. As a result, operating margin was 44.0% in the fourth quarter, down from 53.5% in Q4 2020
  • Commission revenue of $145.9M in Q4 vs. $155.8M in the year-ago period.
  • While revenue growth contracts, Q4 expenses of $92.5M jump from $79.6M in Q4 2020, largely due to higher employee compensation and benefit costs of $4.7M.
  • Q4 emerging Markets volume of $160.6B gains 15% on a Q/Q basis.
  • Earlier, MarketAxess raised its dividend by 6%.
