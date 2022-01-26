Four SPACS pull IPO registrations amid market volatility
Jan. 26, 2022 11:01 AM ETIPO, CFVBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- SPAC companies Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp., CAVU Technology Acquisition Corp., Do It Again Corp. and TCG Growth Opportunities Corp. have all pulled their registrations to hold initial public offerings, yet another sign that investor enthusiasm for the once-hot funding vehicles has waned amid market volatility.
- Murphy Canyon had filed in early January to raise up to $150M, with a focus on executing a business combination in the construction, homebuilder and real estate services sector. Do It Again, which was led by the former chief executive officer of restaurant chain Sonic, had filed last March to seek up to $125M.
- CAVU Technology, which also filed last March, had planned to raise up to $100M and seek out a business combination in the technology space, while TCG Growth Opportunities, which filed an amended S-1 in June, sought $250M for a combination with a “consumer-oriented Internet business.”
- The IPO and SPAC market have faced significant headwinds sailing into 2022, with the Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) sliding 22% since the first of the year.
- In other SPAC news, Cantor Fitzgerald-sponsored CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) completed a business combination with South American satellite company Satellogic.