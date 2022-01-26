Denmark and Austria become latest European countries to lift COVID restrictions
Jan. 26, 2022 10:51 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), PFE, MRNA, NVAXAZN, BNTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Following in the recent footsteps of the U.K., Ireland, and the Netherlands, Denmark and Austria say they will rescind some COVID-19 curbs in effect.
- Austria will end its lockdown on the unvaccinated on Monday as COVID hospitalization have decreased. However, the unvaccinated are still prohibited from participating in many activities, Reuters reports.
- Denmark plans to eliminate all of its COVID curbs next week. This will result in nightclubs reopening, restaruants being allowed to serve alcohol later, and no need to show proof of vaccination at many locations.
- Although cases and hospitalizations are near record highs, Danish authorities there said there is no longer a correlation between increasing infections and hospitalizations, Reuters reports.
- Bars, restaurants, and theaters have reopened in the Netherlands effective today.
- A week ago, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ended COVID-19 restrictions.
- Vaccine names: Pfizer (PFE +0.7%), BioNTech (BNTX +3.7%), Moderna (MRNA +3.4%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.8%), AstraZeneca (AZN -0.7%), and Novavax (NVAX +4.3%).
- A new study found that the Omicron variant is less likely to lead to hospitalizations than the Delta variant.
- Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.