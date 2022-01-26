Restaurant stocks show gains ahead of huge McDonald's report

Dutch Bros. (BROS +1.3%), Sweetgreen (SG +6.3%), BurgerFi International (BFI +2.1%), Kura Sushi (KRUS +3.6%) and Portillo's (PTLO +0.8%) are all higher in early trading as some of the most recent chains to IPO in the restaurant sector look to break out of a very sluggish start to the year. First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) is also up 0.35%.

The restaurant sector has seen investors pull out of high-growth stories over the last six week with even Chipotle (CMG +2.6%) and Wingstop (WING +3.0%) selling off. An investor reset on valuation has taken place across the market with higher interest rates expected in 2022 to add to the concerns over labor and input cost inflation.

46 out of the 50 publicly-trade restaurant stocks are down over the last six weeks, with only Arco Dorados (NYSE:ARCO), Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB), Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) managing a gain.

The company that has the biggest influence on the sector is due to report earnings tomorrow. In the past, big numbers out of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) have been enough to spark a sector-wide rally. Analysts expect McDonald's (MCD) to report revenue of $6.34B and EPS of $2.34 for Q4.