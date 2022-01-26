Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's Crackle to stream "Spider Man" trilogy exclusively for free
Jan. 26, 2022 10:58 AM ETChicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE -2.7%) says Wednesday that all three Columbia Pictures’ Spider-Man films will now be available on its recently acquired video streaming platform- Crackle.
- That means the Marvel fans can binge watch the original Spider-Man trilogy on the platform for free, beginning Feb. 1, 2022.
- It comes on the heels of Crackle holding the exclusive advertising-supported video-on-demand and fast channel streaming rights to the films.
- Last year, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment acquired international trademarks of Crackle from CPE Holdings, part of Sony Pictures. The trademarks cover over 50 countries in Europe, Asia, South America and Australia.
