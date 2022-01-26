Affirm launches SuperApp, browser extension to streamline consumer finances
Jan. 26, 2022
- Buy Now, Pay Later platform Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) introduces SuperApp and Chrome browser extension to its product suite in an effort to enable a "one-stop shop" for consumers to manage their finances.
- SuperApp delivers Affirm's (AFRM) shopping, payments and financial services all in one place. The Google Chrome browser extension allows consumers to use Affirm's payment solutions at virtually any retailer's website, the company says.
- “By evolving the Affirm app into a super app, we have launched the ultimate destination for consumers to shop their favorite brands and smartly manage their finances, while also delivering a seamless, rewarding, and increasingly personalized experience,” says Affirm Founder and CEO Max Levchin.
- Shares of AFRM gain nearly 4% intra-day. Its rivals in the BNPL space also catch bids, including: Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF +1.2%), PayPal (PYPL +2.4%), Via (V +2.9%), Mastercard (MA +3.5%) and PROG (PRG +1.0%).
- Previously, (Jan. 18) Affirm's BNPL services will be available through Verifone products.