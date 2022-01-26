Clean Energy Fuels to build methane capture project in venture with BP
Jan. 26, 2022 11:02 AM ETClean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)BPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE +14.9%) surges after saying it plans to build a methane capturing digester at Millenkamp Dairy in Idaho, one of the largest dairy farms in the U.S., as part of its joint venture with BP.
- Clean Energy expects the project will provide 5M gallons annually of very low carbon-intensity renewable natural gas which will flow into the company's fueling network; financial terms are not provided.
- "With carbon reduction up to 500%, RNG is the epitome of renewable energy," CEO Andrew Littlefair says.
- Clean Energy also provides a five-year financial overview and a summary of opportunities for RNG production and policy adoption in specific states.
- Clean Energy shares are coming off a YTD intraday low of $4.70 and have dropped by ~50% over the past year.