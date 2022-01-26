Sports Entertainment Acquisition receives shareholder approval for SGHC business combination
Jan. 26, 2022 11:03 AM ETSports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (SEAH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sports Entertainment Acquisition (SEAH -1.9%) shareholders voted to approve its proposed business combination with Super Group or SGHC; transaction expected to close on Jan.27.
- Super Group has waived the minimum cash condition to be satisfied at the business combination closure.
- Transaction is expected to generate ~$202.4M from SEAH trust proceeds, reflecting ~45% of the publicly held shares that were not submitted for redemption.
- Post closure, the combined company will be called Super Group and on Jan.28 shares and warrants are expected to trade on NYSE under the symbols, "SGHC" and "SGHC WS", respectively.
- SA Contributor Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets analyst in latest CEO Interviews provided his interaction with Super Grooup CEO Neal Menashe on the global evolution of legalized gambling, SPAC process and how going public accelerates growth.