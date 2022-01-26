22nd Century Group announces production of VLN® cigarettes underway for retail sale
Jan. 26, 2022 11:07 AM ET22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) announced that production of the first cartons of VLN® King and VLN® Menthol King Cigarettes is now underway at company’s in-house manufacturing facilities.
- James A. Mish, Chief Executive Officer said, "Since receiving the first and only FDA MRTP designation for a combustible cigarette on December 23, we have moved swiftly to prepare the launch of our VLN® 95% reduced nicotine content cigarettes. Among the many activities to date, our first market has been confirmed, our initial retail partner selected and the packaging updated to reflect the FDA’s added claim of ‘Helps You Smoke Less.’”
- VLN® is the first cigarette in the world that is not designed to create or sustain nicotine addiction with 95% less nicotine than America’s leading brands.
- VLN® King and VLN® Menthol King are the only FDA authorized reduced nicotine content combustible cigarettes in the U.S. tobacco products market, estimated at approximately $80B in size.