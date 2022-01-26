Upstart stock surges after Corning Credit Union selects its AI lending platform

Jan. 26, 2022

Woman holding a mobile phone with loan application approval.

courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock jumps 6.6% after Corning Credit Union, a $2.1B credit union with membership encompassing more than 1,700 employer groups, selects Upstart's artificial intelligence-powered lending platform.
  • "Through the strategic partnership with Upstart, CCU is able to deliver a modern, all-digital experience powered by AI to lend to more people," said Corning Credit Union SVP and Chief Administrative Officer Jason Bierman.
  • CCU will be a part of the Upstart (UPST) Referral Network, which allows qualified personal loan applicants who meet CCU's credit policies to get tailored offers.
  • Earlier this month, Upstart (UPST) partnered with Washington, D.C.-based AgFed Credit Union.
