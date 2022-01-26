Upstart stock surges after Corning Credit Union selects its AI lending platform
Jan. 26, 2022 11:15 AM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock jumps 6.6% after Corning Credit Union, a $2.1B credit union with membership encompassing more than 1,700 employer groups, selects Upstart's artificial intelligence-powered lending platform.
- "Through the strategic partnership with Upstart, CCU is able to deliver a modern, all-digital experience powered by AI to lend to more people," said Corning Credit Union SVP and Chief Administrative Officer Jason Bierman.
- CCU will be a part of the Upstart (UPST) Referral Network, which allows qualified personal loan applicants who meet CCU's credit policies to get tailored offers.
- Earlier this month, Upstart (UPST) partnered with Washington, D.C.-based AgFed Credit Union.