Goldman sees no change to Russian energy flows on back of conflict

Goldman is out with a note this morning highlighting reasons why the bank thinks Russian energy flows will be unimpacted by a conflict with Ukraine. The bank doesn't take a view on the potential for further escalation, but details three factors likely to support continued flows

The 2014 precedent suggests sanctions are unlikely to limit energy exports - in the case of oil, Russia would simply re-route volumes outside of sanctioned-impacted jurisdictions; in the case of natural gas, shortages in Europe would deter restrictions.

Physical disruptions to natural gas flows may occur; however, Russia can largely redirect flows around Ukraine, a process they began earlier this month.

Goldman thinks sanctions would focus more on Nord Stream II and international involvement in Russian shale and arctic drilling.

This view has been shared in the market, and is in-line with a yesterday's White House briefing. However, the White House remains concerned that gas flows could be purposefully "weaponized" and Goldman sees an invasion resulting in a European gas price spike on the back of speculative buying, despite relatively few changes to physical flows.

Investors looking for exposure to elevated European gas prices can participate directly through producers like Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), NRT (NYSE:NRT) and Vermillion (NYSE:VET). However, as natural gas prices in Europe rise, global fertilizer prices will rise as well, benefiting US producers who can take advantage of relatively low natural gas feedstock costs like CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) and CF Industries (NYSE:CF).