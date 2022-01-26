Freedom Holding stock gains as subsidiary gets FINRA OK for U.S. capital market expansion
Jan. 26, 2022 11:18 AM ETFreedom Holding Corp. (FRHC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Kazakhstan-based Freedom Holding (NASDAQ:FRHC) shares jump 5% intra-day as its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Prime Executions, gets approval for expansion into capital markets and investment banking activities in the U.S.
- Prime Executions, which was purchased by FRHC in 2020, is a financial services holding company that conducts retail financial securities brokerage, investment research and securities trading.
- "Freedom's global footprint now includes operations in nine countries, and we expect that our capacity to offer expanded capital markets access and investment banking activities will further our appeal to both domestic and international clients," says Freedom Holding Chairman and CEO Timur Turlov.
- Previously, (Dec. 8, 2021) Freedom Holding planned to buy two companies from its CEO for about $26M.