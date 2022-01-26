Stifel soars 8% as Q4 revenue rises 23% Y/Y; dividend to increase by 100%
Jan. 26, 2022 11:32 AM ETStifel Financial Corp. (SF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Stifel Financial (SF +7.9%) is rising after Q4 results beat analysts estimates.
- The company's Q4 net revenue grew 23% Y/Y to $1.3B.
- Chairman and CEO Ronald Kruszewski said “2021 was an outstanding year for our firm as we delivered our 26th consecutive year of record net revenue, our fifth straight year of record earnings per share, and we generated a non-GAAP return on tangible common equity of 31% for the year."
- Q4 Global Wealth Management net revenue increased to $674.2M, compared to $575.3M in Q4 2020.
- Institutional Group net revenues grew to $633.3M, compared to $489.4M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 non-GAAP net income grew to $265.39M, compared to $195.05M in the year ago period.
- The company recruited 34 financial advisors during Q4.
- Bank loans up $3.2B, or 23%, sequentially.
- Q4 ROTCE 36.6%, compared to 33.3% in Q4 2020.
- Full Year 2021:
- Net revenues increased 26% Y/Y to $4.7B.
- 2021 non-GAAP EPS rose 55% Y/Y to $7.08.
- The company recruited 121 financial advisors during the year.
- Bank loans up $5.3B, or 46%, from prior year.
- In addition, the company noted that the board approved a 100% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.30 per common share starting in the first quarter of 2022.