Sonoco to raise prices of CPET plastic trays, bowls by 9%

Jan. 26, 2022 11:31 AM ETSonoco Products Company (SON)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Sonoco's (NYSE:SON) Prepared and Specialty Foods segment is set to increase prices for CPET (crystallized polyethylene terephthalate) thermoformed plastic trays and bowls by 9%.
  • The price increases were as a result of increased costs.
  • Throughout the past year, Sonoco's Prepared & Specialty Foods segment has faced unprecedented inflation in key raw materials as well as transportation, packaging, labor, and other direct and indirect manufacturing costs.
  • The price hike will be applied individually and will be effective for shipments on or after March 1, 2022.
