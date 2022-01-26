Sonoco to raise prices of CPET plastic trays, bowls by 9%
- Sonoco's (NYSE:SON) Prepared and Specialty Foods segment is set to increase prices for CPET (crystallized polyethylene terephthalate) thermoformed plastic trays and bowls by 9%.
- The price increases were as a result of increased costs.
- Throughout the past year, Sonoco's Prepared & Specialty Foods segment has faced unprecedented inflation in key raw materials as well as transportation, packaging, labor, and other direct and indirect manufacturing costs.
- The price hike will be applied individually and will be effective for shipments on or after March 1, 2022.