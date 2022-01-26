Ball Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 11:31 AM ETBall Corporation (BLL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ball (NYSE:BLL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.53B (+13.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BLL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward.