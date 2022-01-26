KKR invests $45M to lead GrowSari Series C funding round

Jan. 26, 2022 11:32 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Private equity giant KKR (NYSE:KKR) leads a Series C funding round for Philippines-based business-to-business ecommerce platform GrowSari with a $45M investment.
  • Founded in 2016, GrowSari, which is present in 220 municipalities across the regions of Luzon, helps small and medium-sized business enhance their service levels and access a wider range of products and services.
  • The investment will enable GrowSari to expand its footprint into more regions across the Philippines and strengthen its financial services capabilities.
  • GrowSari is KKR's latest investment into companies that augment the digital transformation of medium-sized businesses through software and financial technology.
  • The round's final composition is currently being finalized, the company says.
  • Previously, (Jan. 19) KKR acquired Merchants Mortgage.
