KKR invests $45M to lead GrowSari Series C funding round
Jan. 26, 2022 11:32 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Private equity giant KKR (NYSE:KKR) leads a Series C funding round for Philippines-based business-to-business ecommerce platform GrowSari with a $45M investment.
- Founded in 2016, GrowSari, which is present in 220 municipalities across the regions of Luzon, helps small and medium-sized business enhance their service levels and access a wider range of products and services.
- The investment will enable GrowSari to expand its footprint into more regions across the Philippines and strengthen its financial services capabilities.
- GrowSari is KKR's latest investment into companies that augment the digital transformation of medium-sized businesses through software and financial technology.
- The round's final composition is currently being finalized, the company says.
