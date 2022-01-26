Corning shares soar on Q4 earnings beat, bright outlook
- Corning (NYSE:GLW) shares soar 14% after the firm posted better-than-expected Q4 earnings and provided an upbeat forecast.
- GLW reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.54, beating consensus estimate by $0.02, while revenue jumped 10.7% to $3.71B.
- For Q1, GLW expects non-GAAP EPS of $0.48-0.53 (vs. $0.45 in Q1 2020), while revenue is expected to be $3.5B-3.7B (vs. $3.3B in Q1 2020).
- For 2022, management expects sales of ~$15B (+6% Y/Y) and profit to grow faster than sales.
- GLW expects significant growth in its optical communications business in 2022 and beyond, including from the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which provides for broadband deployment to benefit underserved communities.
- "... we negotiated with our customers to increase prices in our contracts. The revised pricing terms take effect throughout 2022, and we expect gross margin to expand accordingly," said Tony Tripeny, CFO, GLW.
- The firm expects display glass pricing to be flat sequentially in Q1, while overall glass supply will likely remain tight to balanced in 2022 and the pricing environment will remain favorable.
- GLW shares have fallen 8% over the past 1 year.