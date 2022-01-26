Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) doubled down on two mega-fields in Ghana late last year, buying stakes from partners Occidental (NYSE:OXY) and operator Tullow. Unfortunately for Kosmos, the operator provided updated production guidance this morning and now sees volumes at the TEN field falling by 25% in 2022. investors are puking Kosmos shares as a result, with the stock is down 7%+ as oil prices jump 2% on the day.

The transaction closed in Q4 of last year, increased the Kosmos interest in Jubilee by 18% and TEN by 11%, and cost Kosmos $460m.

At that time Andy Inglis, Chairman and CEO of Kosmos, indicated that the additional interests would deliver $1b of free cash flow by 2026 at $65 Brent.

The updated guidance from Tullow this morning also calls for 9% production growth from Jubilee.

Clearly investors were not expecting a 25% "natural decline" in the TEN field; however, it remains unclear if Kosmos management understood this risk when providing free cash flow guidance for the assets late last year. With Kosmos set to release Q4 earnings next month, one would imagine management will be well prepared to answer exactly that question.