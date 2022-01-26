Brunswick Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022 11:34 AM ETBrunswick Corporation (BC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (+2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.38B (+19.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward.