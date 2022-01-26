T. Rowe Price Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022
- T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.13 (+8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.95B (+14.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TROW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.