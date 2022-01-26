STMicroelectronics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 26, 2022
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.46B (+6.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, STM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
