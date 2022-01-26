Rollins down 4% after disappointing organic revenue growth: Q4 Results

Jan. 26, 2022 11:37 AM ETRollins, Inc. (ROL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is down 4% after the fourth quarter's total revenue beat couldn't bridge the gaps through lower organic revenue growth on sequential basis.
  • That is, the company records 8.9% organic revenue growth, down from 9.2% in 3Q21, primarily linked to the decline in residential and termite organic revenues.
  • By segment: Commercial organic revenue was $207.26M at growth of 9.3% (vs. 7.3% in Q3), Residential organic revenue was $259.39M at growth of 8.4% (vs. 9.5% in Q3); and Termite organic revenue of $110.73M at growth of 10.1% (vs. 12.9% in Q3).
  • Overall, revenue of $600.34M (+11.9% Y/Y) beats consensus by $16.71M.
  • Operating income increased to $91.39M (+3.2% Y/Y).
  • GAAP EPS of $0.13; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 in-line with consensus.
  • The company ended the quarter with $105.30M in cash and cash equivalents.
  • To note, Rollins said: "The fourth quarter results have been adjusted to exclude the recorded accrual by the company of $5M related to the potential settlement of the ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission matter. The company will continue to cooperate with the SEC in working towards a final resolution."
  • Previously, Rollins Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 in-line, revenue of $600.34M beats by $16.71M
